Herbatint is the finest, most natural permanent hair colouring gel free of harsh chemicals and Ammonia. Herbatint offers a safe, gentle and effective way to colour your hair and cover grey with just 1 application. Depending on the length of your hair, Herbatint can be used for 1 application or can be saved for a second application when the colour has grown out. Herbatint can be used even if a chemical dye has been used to colour your hair and if your hair has just been permed. It’s easy to use and has no smell!

Herbatint contains herbal extracts to provide nourishment, protection and conditioning to both the hair and scalp, including:

Aloe Vera - rich in vitamins, enzymes, panthenol and natural minerals to protect and nourish the hair while colouring;

Meadowfoam - rich in Vitamins E and F, ensures better colour cover and long lasting colour results;

Witch Hazel - treats the scalp and rich in essential oils;

Betula Alba (White Birch) - an effective hair tonic and;

Echinacea - hydrates the hair.