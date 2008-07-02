This package contains:

1 bottle herbatint haircolor gel 60 ml/ 2fl oz.

1 bottle developer 60 ml/ 2 fl oz.

1 sample of Royal Cream 15 ml/ 0.5 fl oz.

1 leaflet containing directions for use and gloves.

40 Years of expertise dedicated to beauty and health of colored hair.

Herbatint Permanent Haircolor Gel covers your grey effectively while taking care of your hair thanks to

A gentle and unique formula

A carefully balanced formulation, result of rigorous testing, achieving for each shade the perfect color result in the most gentle manner possible.

Natural Ingredients:

The 8 organic herbal extracts, specifically selected to nourish and protect your hair and scalp, enhance your hair''s color intensity and leave you with a natural, long lasting result.

Aloe Vera: Protects and nourishes hair during coloring

Limnanthes Alba (Meadowfoam) Moisturizes and adds shine to the hair.

Betula Alba (White birch) Toning and soothing properties

Cinchona Claisaya Strengthens and protects the scalp

Hamamelis Virginiana (Witch Hazel) rich in flavonoids and essential oils, protects the scalp

Echinacea angustifolia Natural purifying agent and moisturizer

Juglans Regia (Walnut) Intensifies colors, purifying agent

Rheum Palmatun (Rhubarb) Color enhancer and skin conditioner.