More Intense Shining Colors:

Gentle hair care: 0% Ammonia, 0% Paraben

Effective grey cover

Long lasting color

Specially rich in enzymes, proteins, polysaccharides, vitamins A-C-E and mineral salts. Soothes scalp during application. Strengthens and protects the hair during the application. Contributes effectively to extra conditioning action and longer lasting color.

This package contains:

1 bottle Herbatint haircolor gel 2 fl. oz.

1 bottle glycol developer 2 fl. oz.

1 sample of either shampoo or Royal Cream conditioner 0.5 fl. oz

1 pair of gloves

1 leaflet containing directions for use.