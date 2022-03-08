Herbatint Permanent Haircolor Gel 9DR Copperish Gold Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Herbatint Permanent Haircolor Gel 9DR Copperish Gold

1 KitUPC: 0066624800128
Purchase Options

Product Details

More Intense Shining Colors:

  • Gentle hair care: 0% Ammonia, 0% Paraben
  • Effective grey cover
  • Long lasting color

Specially rich in enzymes, proteins, polysaccharides, vitamins A-C-E and mineral salts. Soothes scalp during application. Strengthens and protects the hair during the application. Contributes effectively to extra conditioning action and longer lasting color.

This package contains:

1 bottle Herbatint haircolor gel 2 fl. oz.

1 bottle glycol developer 2 fl. oz.

1 sample of either shampoo or Royal Cream conditioner 0.5 fl. oz

1 pair of gloves

1 leaflet containing directions for  use.