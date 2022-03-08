Hover to Zoom
Herbatint Permanent Haircolor Gel 9DR Copperish Gold
1 KitUPC: 0066624800128
Product Details
More Intense Shining Colors:
- Gentle hair care: 0% Ammonia, 0% Paraben
- Effective grey cover
- Long lasting color
Specially rich in enzymes, proteins, polysaccharides, vitamins A-C-E and mineral salts. Soothes scalp during application. Strengthens and protects the hair during the application. Contributes effectively to extra conditioning action and longer lasting color.
This package contains:
1 bottle Herbatint haircolor gel 2 fl. oz.
1 bottle glycol developer 2 fl. oz.
1 sample of either shampoo or Royal Cream conditioner 0.5 fl. oz
1 pair of gloves
1 leaflet containing directions for use.