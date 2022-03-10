Herbatint Permanent Haircolor Gel FF1 Henna Red Perspective: front
Herbatint Permanent Haircolor Gel FF1 Henna Red

135 mLUPC: 0066624800301
Product Details

Herbatint Permanent Haircolor Gel covers your grey effectively while taking care of your hair thanks to:

A Gentle and Unique Formula

A carefully balanced formulation, result of rigorous testing, achieving for each shade the perfect color result in the most gentle manner possible.

Natural Ingredients

The 8 organic herbal extracts specifically selected to nourish and protect your hair and scalp,, enhance you hair''s color intensity and leave you with a natural long lasting result.

This package contains:

  • 1 bottle herbatint haircolor gel 60 ml/ 2fl oz.
  • 1 bottle developer 60 ml/ 2 fl oz.
  • 1 sample of Royal Cream 15 ml/ 0.5 fl oz.
  • 1 leaflet containing directions for use and gloves.

40 Years of expertise dedicated to beauty and health of colored hair.

Aloe Vera: Protects and nourishes hair during coloring

Limnanthes Alba (Meadowfoam) Moisturizes and adds shine to the hair.

Betula Alba (White birch) Toning and soothing properties

Cinchona Claisaya Strengthens and protects the scalp

Hamamelis Virginiana (Witch Hazel) rich in flavonoids and essential oils, protects the scalp

Echinacea angustifolia Natural purifying agent and moisturizer

Juglans Regia (Walnut) Intensifies colors, purifying agent

Rheum Palmatun (Rhubarb) Color enhancer and skin conditioner.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Developer Aqua ( Water ) , Hydrogen Peroxide , Etidronic Acid , Trideceth-9 , Cetrimonium Chloride , Simethicone , Propylene Glycol , Peg-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil . , Herbatint Haircolor Gel Laureth 4 , Propylene Glycol , Aqua ( Water ) , Peg-2 Oleamine , Ethanolamine , Oleic Acid * , Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe Vera) Leaf Extract , * , Hamamelis Virginiana (Witch Hazel) Leaf Extract , * , Betula Alba (Birch) Leaf Extract , * , Echinacea angustifolia ( Echinacea ) Root Extract , * , Juglans Regia (Walnut) Shell Extract , * , Rheum Palmatum ( Rhubarb ) Root Extract , * , Cinchona Calisaya ( Cinchona ) Bark Extract , Peg-75 Meadowfoam Oil , * , Limnanthes Alba (Meadowfoam) Seed Oil , 2-amino-3-hydroxypyridine , Red 3 . , P Aminophenol , P-phenylenediamine , 4-chlororesorcinol , Tetrasodium EDTA , Cetrimonium Chloride , Simethicone , Sodium Metabisulfite , Glycerin . , Royal Cream : Aqua ( Water ) , Citric Acid , Cetyl Alcohol , Behentrimonium Chloride , * , Aloe Barbadensis ( Aloe Vera ) Leaf Juice , Moringa Pterygosperma ( Moringa ) Seed Extract , Triticum Vulgare (Wheat) Germ Oil , Oryza Sativa (Rice) Bran Oil , Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil , Ppg-3 Benzyl Ether Myristate , Methyl Gluceth-20 , Ethoxydiglycol Oleate , Isopropyl Alcohol , Sodium Dehydroacetate , Sodium Benzoate , Parfum ( Fragrance ) Imidazolidinyl Urea , Tocopheryl Acetate , Glycerin .

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Walnut and Walnut Products,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
