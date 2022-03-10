Herbatint Permanent Haircolor Gel FF1 Henna Red
Product Details
Herbatint Permanent Haircolor Gel covers your grey effectively while taking care of your hair thanks to:
A Gentle and Unique Formula
A carefully balanced formulation, result of rigorous testing, achieving for each shade the perfect color result in the most gentle manner possible.
Natural Ingredients
The 8 organic herbal extracts specifically selected to nourish and protect your hair and scalp,, enhance you hair''s color intensity and leave you with a natural long lasting result.
This package contains:
- 1 bottle herbatint haircolor gel 60 ml/ 2fl oz.
- 1 bottle developer 60 ml/ 2 fl oz.
- 1 sample of Royal Cream 15 ml/ 0.5 fl oz.
- 1 leaflet containing directions for use and gloves.
40 Years of expertise dedicated to beauty and health of colored hair.
Aloe Vera: Protects and nourishes hair during coloring
Limnanthes Alba (Meadowfoam) Moisturizes and adds shine to the hair.
Betula Alba (White birch) Toning and soothing properties
Cinchona Claisaya Strengthens and protects the scalp
Hamamelis Virginiana (Witch Hazel) rich in flavonoids and essential oils, protects the scalp
Echinacea angustifolia Natural purifying agent and moisturizer
Juglans Regia (Walnut) Intensifies colors, purifying agent
Rheum Palmatun (Rhubarb) Color enhancer and skin conditioner.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Developer Aqua ( Water ) , Hydrogen Peroxide , Etidronic Acid , Trideceth-9 , Cetrimonium Chloride , Simethicone , Propylene Glycol , Peg-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil . , Herbatint Haircolor Gel Laureth 4 , Propylene Glycol , Aqua ( Water ) , Peg-2 Oleamine , Ethanolamine , Oleic Acid * , Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe Vera) Leaf Extract , * , Hamamelis Virginiana (Witch Hazel) Leaf Extract , * , Betula Alba (Birch) Leaf Extract , * , Echinacea angustifolia ( Echinacea ) Root Extract , * , Juglans Regia (Walnut) Shell Extract , * , Rheum Palmatum ( Rhubarb ) Root Extract , * , Cinchona Calisaya ( Cinchona ) Bark Extract , Peg-75 Meadowfoam Oil , * , Limnanthes Alba (Meadowfoam) Seed Oil , 2-amino-3-hydroxypyridine , Red 3 . , P Aminophenol , P-phenylenediamine , 4-chlororesorcinol , Tetrasodium EDTA , Cetrimonium Chloride , Simethicone , Sodium Metabisulfite , Glycerin . , Royal Cream : Aqua ( Water ) , Citric Acid , Cetyl Alcohol , Behentrimonium Chloride , * , Aloe Barbadensis ( Aloe Vera ) Leaf Juice , Moringa Pterygosperma ( Moringa ) Seed Extract , Triticum Vulgare (Wheat) Germ Oil , Oryza Sativa (Rice) Bran Oil , Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil , Ppg-3 Benzyl Ether Myristate , Methyl Gluceth-20 , Ethoxydiglycol Oleate , Isopropyl Alcohol , Sodium Dehydroacetate , Sodium Benzoate , Parfum ( Fragrance ) Imidazolidinyl Urea , Tocopheryl Acetate , Glycerin .
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Walnut and Walnut Products,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More