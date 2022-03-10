Herbatint™ - Natural Herb Base

HERBATINT™ has been formulated using the minimum pharmaceutical chemical ingredients which, balanced with vegetal extracts from plants and herbs creates a unique hair colour formula that not only gently colours your hair but protects and nourishes it.

No Ammonia

Specially formulated from herb extracts and proteins, HERBATINT™ uses rosemary, cinchona and walnut husk, to gently deposit colour, achieving a natural, vibrant result for your hair.

No Damage

Due to its unique composition, HERBATINT™ permanently colours hair without damage - resulting in a natural, subtle colour that not only looks great, but feels good time after time.

Natural Gloss and Shine

HERBATINT™ has a natural translucent property to enhance your hair with a light-reflecting, healthy shine; so it doesn''t create the ''block colour'' look often associated with chemical colourants.

Vegetal™ Hair Colour

A range of true semi-permanent hair colours. These colours enhance the shine and clarity of your natural hair colour whilst greatly improving the condition of the hair. VEGETAL™ hair colour will not do more than mask any but the earliest few white hairs.