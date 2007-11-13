Herbs For Kids Chamomile Calm™
Product Details
Herbal Supplement A calming formula that nourishes the nervous system and promotes peaceful activity levels. Alcohol-Free Herbal Supplement. Kids Love The Taste!
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Proprietary Blend : Wood Betony Extract , Chamomile Flowers , Fennel Seed , Hops Strobiles and Catnip Herb . Other Ingredients : Kosher Coconut and/or Palm Kernel Glycerine , Purified Water and Citric Acid .
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More