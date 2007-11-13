Herbs For Kids Chamomile Calm™ Perspective: front
Herbs For Kids Chamomile Calm™

2 fl ozUPC: 0070161910015
Herbal Supplement A calming formula that nourishes the nervous system and promotes peaceful activity levels. Alcohol-Free Herbal Supplement. Kids Love The Taste!

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Ingredients
Proprietary Blend : Wood Betony Extract , Chamomile Flowers , Fennel Seed , Hops Strobiles and Catnip Herb . Other Ingredients : Kosher Coconut and/or Palm Kernel Glycerine , Purified Water and Citric Acid .

Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
