Herbs For Kids Cherry Bark Blend™
Product Details
This blend contains herbs which soothe a dry, irritated throat. Kid''s love the taste!
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Proprietary Blend : An Extract Of : Orange Peel , Thyme Herb , Peppermint Leaf , Cherry Bark , Oregon Grape Root , Mullein Leaf , Hops Strobiles , Horehound Herb , Pleurisy Root . Other Ingredients : Kosher Coconut and/or Palm Kernel Glycerin , Water and Citric Acid .
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More