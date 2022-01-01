Herbs For Kids Echinacea and Eyebright Liquid Perspective: front
Herbs For Kids Echinacea and Eyebright Liquid Perspective: back
Herbs For Kids Echinacea and Eyebright Liquid

1 fl ozUPC: 0070161910045
Product Details

This blend contains herbs which support the immune system during cold, flu & allergy seasons*. Kids love the taste!

Nutritional Information

Organic
Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg
Iron0mg
Vitamin A0International Unit
Vitamin C0mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Proprietary Blend : An Extract Of : Peppermint Herb Extract , Echinacea Purpurea Root Extract , Eyebright Herb Extract , Oregon Grape Root Extract , Boneset Herb Extract and Garden Sage Leaf Extract .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

