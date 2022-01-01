Herbs For Kids Echinacea and Eyebright Liquid
Product Details
This blend contains herbs which support the immune system during cold, flu & allergy seasons*. Kids love the taste!
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Proprietary Blend : An Extract Of : Peppermint Herb Extract , Echinacea Purpurea Root Extract , Eyebright Herb Extract , Oregon Grape Root Extract , Boneset Herb Extract and Garden Sage Leaf Extract .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
