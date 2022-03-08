Herbs For Kids Echinacea Astragalus Deep Immune Support
Product Details
These herbs support healthy functioning of the immune system.
- Deep Immune Support
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Proprietary Blend : An Extract Of : Echinacea Purpurea Root , Astragalus Root , Peppermint Leaf , Cleavers Herb , Lemon Balm Herb and Burdock Root , Other Ingredients : Kosher Coconut and/or Palm Kernel Glycerine , Purified Water and Citric Acid , ** , Certified organically grown Or Ethically Wild Harvested .
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
