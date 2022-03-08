Herbs For Kids Echinacea Astragalus Deep Immune Support Perspective: front
Herbs For Kids Echinacea Astragalus Deep Immune Support

1 FOUPC: 0070161910030
Product Details

These herbs support healthy functioning of the immune system.

  • Deep Immune Support

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Organic
Nutrition Facts
10.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Proprietary Blend : An Extract Of : Echinacea Purpurea Root , Astragalus Root , Peppermint Leaf , Cleavers Herb , Lemon Balm Herb and Burdock Root , Other Ingredients : Kosher Coconut and/or Palm Kernel Glycerine , Purified Water and Citric Acid , ** , Certified organically grown Or Ethically Wild Harvested .

Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More