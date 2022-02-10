Hover to Zoom
Herbs For Kids Echinacea GoldenRoot Orange Liquid
2 fl ozUPC: 0070161910207
Product Details
This product supports healthy functioning of the immune system*.
- Kids love the taste!
Nutritional Information
Organic
Nutrition Facts
20.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Ingredients
Proprietary Blend , Kosher Coconut , and/or Palm Kernel , Glycerine , Purified Water , Natural Orange Extract and Citric Acid .
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
