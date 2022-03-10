Herbs For Kids Horehound Blend
Product Details
Alcohol-Free. Kids Love the Taste!
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Proprietary Blend ( Extract Of : Mullein Leaf , Astragalus Root , Horehound Herb , Garden Sage Leaf , Orange Peel , Oregon Grape Root and Ginger Root ) . Other Ingredients : Kosher Coconut Glycerine and/or Palm Kernel Glycerine , Purified Water and Citric Acid .
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More