Herbs For Kids Nerve Support Valerian Super Calm Dietary Supplim
Product Details
A calming formula that promotes normal activity. Nighttime use may promote normal sleep.
- Nerve Support
- Kids Love The Taste!
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Proprietary Blend : An Extract Of Wood Betony , Chamomile Flowers , Valerian Root , Fennel Seed , Hops Strobiles and Catnip Herb . Other Ingredients : Kosher Coconut and/or Palm Kernel , Glycerine , Purified Water and Citric Acid .
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
