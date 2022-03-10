Herbs For Kids Nerve Support Valerian Super Calm Dietary Supplim Perspective: front
Herbs For Kids Nerve Support Valerian Super Calm Dietary Supplim

1 FOUPC: 0070161910120
Product Details

A calming formula that promotes normal activity.  Nighttime use may promote normal sleep.

  • Nerve Support
  • Kids Love The Taste!

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Proprietary Blend : An Extract Of Wood Betony , Chamomile Flowers , Valerian Root , Fennel Seed , Hops Strobiles and Catnip Herb . Other Ingredients : Kosher Coconut and/or Palm Kernel , Glycerine , Purified Water and Citric Acid .

Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

