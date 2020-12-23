Herbs For Kids Nettles and Eyebright
Product Details
This blend contains herbs which support the immune system during allergy season. Kids love the taste!
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Kosher Coconut and/or Palm Kernel , Glycerine , Purified Water and Citric Acid . , Proprietary Blend , Extract Of : Echinacea Purpurea Root , Eyebright Herb , Peppermint Herb , Oregon Grape Root , Sage Leaf , Chamomile Flowers and Milk Thistle Seeds .
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More