Herbs For Kids Nettles and Eyebright Perspective: front
Herbs For Kids Nettles and Eyebright

1 fl ozUPC: 0070161910190
This blend contains herbs which support the immune system during allergy season.  Kids love the taste! 

Nutritional Information

Organic
Nutrition Facts
10.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Ingredients
Kosher Coconut and/or Palm Kernel , Glycerine , Purified Water and Citric Acid . , Proprietary Blend , Extract Of : Echinacea Purpurea Root , Eyebright Herb , Peppermint Herb , Oregon Grape Root , Sage Leaf , Chamomile Flowers and Milk Thistle Seeds .

Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More