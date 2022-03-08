Herbs For Kids Oregon Grape Root
Product Details
This product supports the healthy functioning of the immune system, liver, and skin. Kids love the taste!
In 1996 Herbs for Kids discontinued using Goldenseal (Hydrastis canadensis) due to over harvesting of wild sources. In 1997 Goldenseal was officially listed as endangered. Oregon grape root has similar constituents as Goldenseal.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Proprietary Blend : An Extract Of : Oregon Grape Root , ** . Other Ingredients : Kosher Coconut and/or Palm Kernel Glycerine , Purified Water and Citric Acid . ** , Certified organically grown Or Ethically Wild Harvested .
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
