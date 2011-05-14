Herbs for Kids Quiet Tummy Grip Water Perspective: front
Herbs for Kids Quiet Tummy Grip Water

4 fl ozUPC: 0070161950039
  • This Product Supports Healthy Digestion*
  • Naturally Sweetened with Organic Agave Syrup
  • Alcohol-Free Herbal Supplement
  • Kids Love the Taste!

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Organic
Nutrition Facts
24.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Extract Of : Organic Chamomile ( Flowers ) , Organic Ginger Extract ( Root ) , Extract Of : Organic Fennel ( Seed ) , Extract Of : Organic Peppermint ( Leaf ) . Other Ingredients : Deionized Water , Vegetable Glycerine , Organic Agave Syrup , Nutralast ( Proprietary Blend Of : Citrus Bioflavonoid , Grapefruit Seed and Garlic Extracts ) , Natural Fennel Flavor , Citric Acid . .

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More