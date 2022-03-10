Herbs For Kids Super Kid's Throat Spray ™ Peppermint
Product Details
This product supports healthy functioning of the throat & respiratory membranes. Kids love the taste!
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Proprietary Blend : Echinacea Purpurea Root , Rose Hips , Licorice Root , Thyme Leaf . Other Ingredients : Kosher Coconut Kernel Glycerine , Kosher Palm Kernel Glycerine , Purified Water , Peppermint Essential Oil , Citric Acid .
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
