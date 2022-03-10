Hover to Zoom
Herbs for Kids Sweet Echinacea Dietary Supplement
1 fl ozUPC: 0070161910100
Purchase Options
Product Details
This product supports the healthy functioning of the immune system.* Kids love the taste!
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
10.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Proprietary Blend : Extract Of : Echinacea Purpurea Root . Other Ingredients : Kosher Coconut and/or Palm Kernel Glycerine , Purified Water and Citric Acid .
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More