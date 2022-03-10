Herbs For Kids Valerian Super Calm
Product Details
A calming formula that promotes normal activity. Nighttime use may promote normal sleep.
- Alcohol-Free Herbal Supplement
- Kids Love The Taste!
- Nerve Support
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Kosher Coconut and/or Palm Kernel Glycerine , Purified Water and Citric Acid . , , Proprietary Blend : Extract , of , Wood Betony , Valerian Root , Fennel Seed , Chamomile Flowers , Hops Strobiles and Catnip Herb .
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
