Herbs For Kids Vi Protection Blend
Product Details
This blend contains herbs which support the body''s antiviral capabilities.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Proprietary Blend : An Extract Of : Echinacea Purpurea Root , Hyssop Herb , Lemon Balm Herb , Thyme Leaf , Lemongrass Herb and Ginger Root . * , Other Ingredients : Kosher Coconut and/or Palm Kernel Glycerine , Purified Water and Citric Acid . * , Certified organically grown Or Ethically Wildcrafted .
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
