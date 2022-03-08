Herbs For Kids Vi Protection Blend Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Herbs For Kids Vi Protection Blend

1 fl ozUPC: 0070161910135
Purchase Options

Product Details

This blend contains herbs which support the body''s antiviral capabilities.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Proprietary Blend : An Extract Of : Echinacea Purpurea Root , Hyssop Herb , Lemon Balm Herb , Thyme Leaf , Lemongrass Herb and Ginger Root . * , Other Ingredients : Kosher Coconut and/or Palm Kernel Glycerine , Purified Water and Citric Acid . * , Certified organically grown Or Ethically Wildcrafted .

Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More