Herdez Casera Medium Salsa
Product Details
Featuring fresh ingredients—tomatoes, onions, peppers, salt and cilantro—this simple salsa is full of flavor and perfect for any occasion. Serve as a crowd-pleasing dip or as the secret ingredient in your favorite Mexican recipes. No matter how you use it, Salsa Casera suits every taste.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Tomatoes, Onions, Chile Peppers, Less Than 2% of Iodized Salt (Contains Potassium Iodate), Cilantro, Calcium Chloride (Firming), Citric Acid (To Acidify)
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
