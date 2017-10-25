Herdez Casera Medium Salsa Perspective: front
Herdez Casera Medium Salsa

16 ozUPC: 0007287827555
Product Details

Featuring fresh ingredients—tomatoes, onions, peppers, salt and cilantro—this simple salsa is full of flavor and perfect for any occasion. Serve as a crowd-pleasing dip or as the secret ingredient in your favorite Mexican recipes. No matter how you use it, Salsa Casera suits every taste.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (31 g)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium270mg11.74%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Tomatoes, Onions, Chile Peppers, Less Than 2% of Iodized Salt (Contains Potassium Iodate), Cilantro, Calcium Chloride (Firming), Citric Acid (To Acidify)

Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
