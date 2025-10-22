Herdez Hot Salsa Casera
Product Details
Herdez Salsa Casera delivers flavor over flash with every single bite. Fresh ingredients are expertly blended to create a salsa perfect for any occasion. As one of the most popular of the Herdez salsas, this casera comes in mild, medium, and hot. Whether you’re looking for a special dip for chips, a kitchen staple, or a shortcut into the heart and soul of real Mexican cooking, you can’t get more authentic than Herdezsalsa.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Tomatoes, Onions, Chile Peppers, Less Than 2% of Iodized Salt, Cilantro, Calcium Chloride, Citric Acid
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
