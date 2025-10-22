Herdez Hot Salsa Casera Perspective: front
Herdez Hot Salsa Casera Perspective: back
Herdez Hot Salsa Casera Perspective: left
Herdez Hot Salsa Casera Perspective: right
Herdez Hot Salsa Casera

24 ozUPC: 0007287827511
Located in AISLE 7

Product Details

Herdez Salsa Casera delivers flavor over flash with every single bite. Fresh ingredients are expertly blended to create a salsa perfect for any occasion. As one of the most popular of the Herdez salsas, this casera comes in mild, medium, and hot. Whether you’re looking for a special dip for chips, a kitchen staple, or a shortcut into the heart and soul of real Mexican cooking, you can’t get more authentic than Herdezsalsa.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (31 g)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium240mg10%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.67%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C2.4mg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Tomatoes, Onions, Chile Peppers, Less Than 2% of Iodized Salt, Cilantro, Calcium Chloride, Citric Acid

Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
