Herdez Hot Salsa Casera
Product Details
Perfect for any occasion. Available in mild, medium or hot, Salsa Casera is our most popular “homemade” salsa. Featuring just five fresh ingredients—tomatoes, onions, serrano peppers, salt and cilantro—this simple salsa is full of flavor and perfect for any occasion.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Tomatoes, Onions, Chile Peppers, Less Than 2% of Iodized Salt, Cilantro, Calcium Chloride, Citric Acid
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More