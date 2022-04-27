Herdez Hot Salsa Casera Perspective: front
Herdez Hot Salsa Casera Perspective: back
Herdez Hot Salsa Casera Perspective: left
Herdez Hot Salsa Casera Perspective: right
Herdez Hot Salsa Casera

16 ozUPC: 0007287827559
Located in AISLE 7

Product Details

Perfect for any occasion. Available in mild, medium or hot, Salsa Casera is our most popular “homemade” salsa. Featuring just five fresh ingredients—tomatoes, onions, serrano peppers, salt and cilantro—this simple salsa is full of flavor and perfect for any occasion.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (31 g)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium240mg10%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.67%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C2.4mg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Tomatoes, Onions, Chile Peppers, Less Than 2% of Iodized Salt, Cilantro, Calcium Chloride, Citric Acid

Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
