Herdez® Medium Chipotle Salsa Cremosa
15.3 ozUPC: 0007287887038
Product Details
Inspired by Mexican cuisine from the ages, this creamy chipotle salsa will flavor dishes in a whole new way. Pour over chicken or pork, top your favorite taco or create something new your family will love.
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (31 g)
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g6.41%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Sodium400mg17.39%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Soybean Oil, Tomato Paste, Onion, Iodized Salt (Contains Potassium Iodate), Acetic Acid (To Acidify), Chipotle Peppers, Contains 2% or Less of Cilantro, Sugar, Garlic Powder, Xanthan Gum, Spices, Sodium Erythorbate (Antioxidant)
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
