Herdez® Medium Roasted Salsa Roja

15.7 ozUPC: 0007287878530
Product Details

Fire-roasted tomatoes combined with roasted jalapeño peppers, onions and cilantro create a bold, flavorful salsa with just the right amount of heat. Use it in endless ways in your favorite recipes or on its own, to bring rich, fire-roasted flavor to your table.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tablespoon (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium260mg11.3%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Fire Roasted Tomatoes (Tomatoes, Tomato Juice, Citric Acid, Calcium Chloride), Jalapeno Peppers, Onions, Cilantro, Distilled Vinegar, Water, Less Than 2% or Less of: Salt, Garlic, Spices, Guar Gum

Allergen Info
May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
