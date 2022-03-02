Herdez® Medium Roasted Salsa Roja
Product Details
Fire-roasted tomatoes combined with roasted jalapeño peppers, onions and cilantro create a bold, flavorful salsa with just the right amount of heat. Use it in endless ways in your favorite recipes or on its own, to bring rich, fire-roasted flavor to your table.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Fire Roasted Tomatoes (Tomatoes, Tomato Juice, Citric Acid, Calcium Chloride), Jalapeno Peppers, Onions, Cilantro, Distilled Vinegar, Water, Less Than 2% or Less of: Salt, Garlic, Spices, Guar Gum
Allergen Info
May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
