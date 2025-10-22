Herdez Medium Salsa Casera Perspective: front
Herdez Medium Salsa Casera

24 ozUPC: 0007287827565
Located in AISLE 7

Product Details

Our most popular homemade salsa delivers flavor over flash with every bite. Garden ingredients are expertly blended to create a salsa that's perfect for any occasion. You can't get more authentic than HERDEZ Salsa Casera.

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (31 g)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium270mg11.74%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Tomatoes, Onions, Chile Peppers, Less Than 2% of Iodized Salt (Contains Potassium Iodate), Cilantro, Calcium Chloride (Firming), Citric Acid (To Acidify)

Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

