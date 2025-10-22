Herdez Medium Salsa Casera
Product Details
Our most popular homemade salsa delivers flavor over flash with every bite. Garden ingredients are expertly blended to create a salsa that's perfect for any occasion. You can't get more authentic than HERDEZ Salsa Casera.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Tomatoes, Onions, Chile Peppers, Less Than 2% of Iodized Salt (Contains Potassium Iodate), Cilantro, Calcium Chloride (Firming), Citric Acid (To Acidify)
Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
