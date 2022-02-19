Herdez Medium Salsa Ranchera
Product Details
Created specifically to bring out the flavors in beef, chicken, and pork, HERDEZ® Salsa Ranchera expertly balances a unique blend of peppers and spices to make a salsa as versatile as it is flavorful. Use it in your favorite Mexican recipes, pour it over enchiladas, or add it to barbecue sauce for a spicy kick. Whether you’re looking for a shortcut into the heart and soul of real Mexican cooking, you can’t get more authentic than HERDEZ® Salsa Ranchera.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Green Chile Peppers, Ancho Chile Peppers, Tomato Paste, Onions, Vinegar, Less Than 2% of Iodized Salt (Contains Potassium Iodate), Soybean Oil, Spices, Monosodium Glutamate, Garlic Powder, Citric Acid (To Acidify)
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
