Herdez Medium Salsa Ranchera Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Herdez Medium Salsa Ranchera Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Herdez Medium Salsa Ranchera Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Herdez Medium Salsa Ranchera Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Herdez Medium Salsa Ranchera

7 ozUPC: 0007287827543
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 7

Product Details

Created specifically to bring out the flavors in beef, chicken, and pork, HERDEZ® Salsa Ranchera expertly balances a unique blend of peppers and spices to make a salsa as versatile as it is flavorful. Use it in your favorite Mexican recipes, pour it over enchiladas, or add it to barbecue sauce for a spicy kick. Whether you’re looking for a shortcut into the heart and soul of real Mexican cooking, you can’t get more authentic than HERDEZ® Salsa Ranchera.

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium250mg10.87%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Green Chile Peppers, Ancho Chile Peppers, Tomato Paste, Onions, Vinegar, Less Than 2% of Iodized Salt (Contains Potassium Iodate), Soybean Oil, Spices, Monosodium Glutamate, Garlic Powder, Citric Acid (To Acidify)

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More