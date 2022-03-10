Herdez Medium Salsa Verde Perspective: front
Herdez Medium Salsa Verde Perspective: back
Herdez Medium Salsa Verde Perspective: right
Herdez Medium Salsa Verde

68 ozUPC: 0007287862144
Product Details

This simple salsa is full of flavor and perfect for any occasion. Serve as a crowd-pleasing dip or as the secret ingredient in your favorite Mexican recipes. No matter how you use it, Salsa Casera suits every taste.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (31 g)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium240mg10%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.67%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C2.4mg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Tomatillos, Jalapeno Peppers, Onions, Salt, Less Than 2% of Cilantro, Xanthan Gum, Citric Acid

Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
