Herdez Medium Salsa Verde
Product Details
This simple salsa is full of flavor and perfect for any occasion. Serve as a crowd-pleasing dip or as the secret ingredient in your favorite Mexican recipes. No matter how you use it, Salsa Casera suits every taste.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Tomatillos, Jalapeno Peppers, Onions, Salt, Less Than 2% of Cilantro, Xanthan Gum, Citric Acid
Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
