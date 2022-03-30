Hover to Zoom
Herdez Traditional Mild Guacamole
15 ozUPC: 0007287886572
Product Details
- No preservatives added
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g8%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium110mg5%
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Dietary Fiber0.99g4%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Potassium90mg2%
Vitamin D0International Unit
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Hass Avocados , Tomatoes , Onions , Cilantro , Contains 2% Or Less Of : Salt , Lime Juice , Serrano Peppers .
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More