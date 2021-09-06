Hover to Zoom
Heritage Farm Seasoned Quarter Pound Beef Patties
16 ct / 64 ozUPC: 0001111063450
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1patty (113 g)
Amount per serving
Calories250
% Daily value*
Total Fat19g29.23%
Saturated Fat7g35%
Trans Fat1g
Cholesterol50mg16.67%
Sodium430mg17.92%
Total Carbohydrate4g1.33%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar1g
Protein16g
Calcium52mg5.2%
Iron1.8mg10%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Beef, Water, Textured Vegetable Protein (Soy Flour, Caramel Color), Salt, White Pepper.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible