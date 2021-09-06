Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1patty (113 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 250

% Daily value*

Total Fat 19g 29.23% Saturated Fat 7g 35% Trans Fat 1g

Cholesterol 50mg 16.67%

Sodium 430mg 17.92%

Total Carbohydrate 4g 1.33% Dietary Fiber 3g 12% Sugar 1g

Protein 16g

Calcium 52mg 5.2%

Iron 1.8mg 10%

Vitamin A 0mcg 0%

Vitamin C 0mg 0%