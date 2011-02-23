The warm, intensely floral scent of this tropical bloom is a popular ingredient in perfumes and skin care products. Pure essential oil gives you fragrant jasmine water a completely natural scent. The aroma of jasmine is considered strengthening, uplifting and balancing for men as well as women. It can also be calming, hopeful, confidence building, mood elevating and helpful in restoring a sense of direction and control.

