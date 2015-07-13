Hover to Zoom
Heritage Products Lavender
8 fl ozUPC: 0007697051225
Purchase Options
Product Details
Behold the refreshing mist that moisturizes while simultaneously bringing a sense of peace to your environment. The aroma lavender is known to raise the alpha brain waves associated with states of mediation, relaxation and sleep. The Lavender Water & Glycerin is perfect for a bedtime facial spritz, or to restore your calm during tense times.
- A Legacy for Life™
- Serene Face & Body Mist
- Soothing and Pure
- Harsh Weather Defense