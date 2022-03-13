Heritage Products Organic Black Seed Oil Perspective: front
Heritage Products Organic Black Seed Oil

8 fl ozUPC: 0007697074742
Known as "the seed of blessing," research suggest this powerful antioxidant oil may offer nutritive support that may benefit a healthy immune system. Health practitioners around the world note black seed oil'' s unique essential fatty acids. Our 100% pure organic black seed oil is cold-pressed in accordance with sustainable, kosher, and halal standards. It is naturally free of solvents, alcohol, fillers, preservatives and gluten for your good health.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories35
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g8%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Black Cumin Seed Oil ( Nigella Sativa )

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
