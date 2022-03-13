Heritage Products Organic Black Seed Oil
Product Details
Known as "the seed of blessing," research suggest this powerful antioxidant oil may offer nutritive support that may benefit a healthy immune system. Health practitioners around the world note black seed oil'' s unique essential fatty acids. Our 100% pure organic black seed oil is cold-pressed in accordance with sustainable, kosher, and halal standards. It is naturally free of solvents, alcohol, fillers, preservatives and gluten for your good health.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Black Cumin Seed Oil ( Nigella Sativa )
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
