Heritage Rosewater & Glycerin Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Heritage Rosewater & Glycerin

4 fl ozUPC: 0007697044371
Purchase Options

Product Details

Here is a flower water formula with a twist: an old fashioned skin lotion and protectant made only from pure rosewater and natural vegetable glycerin.

Our aromatherapy waters are now made with Vor-Mag water, which is water that has been vortexed and magnetized to raise the energy to a higher vibration that we believe to be most beneficial.

  • Essential Oils
  • Vor-Mag Water for Higher Vibrations
  • Natural Vegetable Glycerin