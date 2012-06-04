Hover to Zoom
Heritage Rosewater & Glycerin
4 fl ozUPC: 0007697044371
Here is a flower water formula with a twist: an old fashioned skin lotion and protectant made only from pure rosewater and natural vegetable glycerin.
Our aromatherapy waters are now made with Vor-Mag water, which is water that has been vortexed and magnetized to raise the energy to a higher vibration that we believe to be most beneficial.
- Essential Oils
- Vor-Mag Water for Higher Vibrations
- Natural Vegetable Glycerin