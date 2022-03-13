Known as "the seed of blessing," research suggest this powerful antioxidant oil offers nutritive support that may benefit a healthy immune system when used regularly. Health practitioners around the world use black seed oil'' s unique essential fatty acids to help balance the body. Our 100% pure organic black seed oil is cold-pressed in accordance with superior standards, and delivered in vegan capsules.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.