Heritage Store Black Seed Oil Liquid Capsules 650 mg
Product Details
Known as "the seed of blessing," research suggest this powerful antioxidant oil offers nutritive support that may benefit a healthy immune system when used regularly. Health practitioners around the world use black seed oil'' s unique essential fatty acids to help balance the body. Our 100% pure organic black seed oil is cold-pressed in accordance with superior standards, and delivered in vegan capsules.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Black Cumin Seed Oil , Typically Provides : Omega 9 , Omega 6 , Palmitic Acid , Stearic Acid , Eicosadienoic Acid , Nigellone and Thymoquinone , Other Ingredients : Beeswax , Rosemary 12% Le , Vegetable Cellulose , Purified Water .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
