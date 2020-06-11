You can count on this powerful salicylic acid lotion to clear acne blemishes, pimples, blackheads, whiteheads and excess oils for healthy clear skin. The toner also includes niacinamide, lysine, arginine, thyme and colloidal silver to tone and refresh your complexion. Oils of camphor, tea tree, peppermint, lavender and meadowfoam help to cleanse and invigorate your pores. You'll feel the difference immediately as the lotion penetrates tohelp control further breakouts for clear, smooth and radiant skin.

Salicylic Acid Acne Medication

Niacinamide and Colloidal Silver

Plus Essential Oils & Botanicals

Eco-Friendly • Cruelty-Free