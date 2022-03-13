Hover to Zoom
Heritage Store Castor Oil
4 fl ozUPC: 0007697022104
Purchase Options
Product Details
Castor oil has been used in many cultures around the world for over 3,000 years. In old herbal texts, it is called the "Palma Christi", Latin for the palm of Christ and has many healing properties. Doctors at the former A.R.E. Clinic, under the guidance of Dr. William McGarey, used castor oil for virtually every aspect of health. In response to customer inquiries, our pure castor oil can be taken internally.
- A Legacy for Life™
- Hexane-Free
- Pure, Cold Pressed, Top Quality Oil
- Soothes and Softens the Skin
- Perfect for Health-Promoting Packs
- Recommended in the Edgar Cayce Readings
- Certified by Periodic Laboratory Tests to be Free of Pesticide Residues
- Eco-Friendly
- Cruelty Free