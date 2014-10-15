Nourish and soothe your skin with the power of colloidal silver, aloe vera, essential lavender oil, baking soda, and raw honey. Apply this non-greasy salve to quickly smooth and soften so you feel comfortable in your own skin again. You will be astonished at how fast it works! Super effective Colloidal Silver Salve is skin care you can trust for your healthy family.

Soothing Skin Care