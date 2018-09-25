Heritage Store Rose Petals Rosewater Facial Toner Perspective: front
Heritage Store Rose Petals Rosewater Facial Toner Perspective: back
Heritage Store Rose Petals Rosewater Facial Toner Perspective: left
Heritage Store Rose Petals Rosewater Facial Toner Perspective: right
Heritage Store Rose Petals Rosewater Facial Toner Perspective: top
Heritage Store Rose Petals Rosewater Facial Toner Perspective: bottom
Heritage Store Rose Petals Rosewater Facial Toner

8 fl ozUPC: 0007697040869
Product Details

Rosewater Facial Toner is an oil-free hydrating formula that gently removes debris and residue to help refine and refresh a natural and healthy glow. This super-humectant toner features hyaluronic acid, vegetable glycerin, sodium PCA, rose petal essence and aloe vera for a petal-soft and radiant complexion. Formulated to help refresh, nourish and tone the skin by:

  • Combating Dryness
  • Invigorating Dermal Circulation
  • Diminishing the Overall Appearance of Fine Lines
  • Refining Pores
  • Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid
  • Refine and Refresh
  • For Youthful Complexion
  • Alcohol and Oil Free