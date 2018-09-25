Hover to Zoom
Heritage Store Rose Petals Rosewater Facial Toner
8 fl ozUPC: 0007697040869
Product Details
Rosewater Facial Toner is an oil-free hydrating formula that gently removes debris and residue to help refine and refresh a natural and healthy glow. This super-humectant toner features hyaluronic acid, vegetable glycerin, sodium PCA, rose petal essence and aloe vera for a petal-soft and radiant complexion. Formulated to help refresh, nourish and tone the skin by:
- Combating Dryness
- Invigorating Dermal Circulation
- Diminishing the Overall Appearance of Fine Lines
- Refining Pores
- Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid
- Refine and Refresh
- For Youthful Complexion
- Alcohol and Oil Free