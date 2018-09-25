Rosewater Facial Toner is an oil-free hydrating formula that gently removes debris and residue to help refine and refresh a natural and healthy glow. This super-humectant toner features hyaluronic acid, vegetable glycerin, sodium PCA, rose petal essence and aloe vera for a petal-soft and radiant complexion. Formulated to help refresh, nourish and tone the skin by:

Combating Dryness

Invigorating Dermal Circulation

Diminishing the Overall Appearance of Fine Lines

Refining Pores

Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid

Refine and Refresh

For Youthful Complexion

Alcohol and Oil Free