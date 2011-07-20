Our new castor oil roll-on is an easy way to apply this versatile emollient. Castor oil is known to penetrate deep into tissues to soften and enrich the skin cells for renewed, pliable skin. The convenient castor oil roll-on provides effortless application wherever you need it. The oil in our castor oil roll-on is certified pure, of course, so you benefit from its natural healing properties.

Hexane-Free

Top Quality

Pure, Cold Pressed

Soothes and Softens the Skin