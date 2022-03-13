Vegetable Glycerin makes a great face and body lotion wherever the skin needs soothing. Vegetable glycerin is a popular moisturizing ingredient in bath salts, body lotions, and facial creams because it's great for your skin. This concentrated sweetener is also used for herbal remedies, tinctures, and Bach Flower Essences.A household essential!

Emollient & Skin Soother

Natural Sweetener

Base for Herbal Extracts