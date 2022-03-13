Hover to Zoom
Heritage Store Vegetable Glycerin
8 fl ozUPC: 0007697008015
Product Details
Vegetable Glycerin makes a great face and body lotion wherever the skin needs soothing. Vegetable glycerin is a popular moisturizing ingredient in bath salts, body lotions, and facial creams because it's great for your skin. This concentrated sweetener is also used for herbal remedies, tinctures, and Bach Flower Essences.A household essential!
- Emollient & Skin Soother
- Natural Sweetener
- Base for Herbal Extracts
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories22
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Glycerin ( USP Vegetable Glycerin ) .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.