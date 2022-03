Prepared

Ingredients

1.CRISP ‘N TASTY POTATO CHIPS – INGREDIENTS: POTATOES, VEGETABLE OIL (CONTAINS ONE OR MORE OF THE FOLLOWING: CORN, COTTONSEED, SUNFLOWER), SALT2.BARBECUE FLAVORED POTATO CHIPS – INGREDIENTS: POTATOES, VEGETABLE OIL (CONTAINS ONE OR MORE OF THE FOLLOWING: CORN, COTTONSEED, SUNFLOWER), SEASONING (SUGAR, CORN FLOUR, DEXTROSE, SALT, PAPRIKA, MONOSODIUM GLUTAMATE, RICE FLOUR, MALTODEXTRIN, TORULA YEAST, SPICES, ONION POWDER, GARLIC POWDER, EXTRACTIVES OF PAPRIKA, NATURAL SMOKE FLAVOR), SALT.3.SOUR CREAM & ONION FLAVORED POTATO CHIPS – INGREDIENTS: POTATOES, VEGETABLE OIL (CONTAINS ONE OR MORE OF THE FOLLOWING: CORN, COTTONSEED, SUNFLOWER), SEASONING (WHEY, NONFAT DRY MILK, DEXTROSE, MALTODEXTRIN, BUTTERMILK SOLIDS, SALT, DEHYDRATED ONION, SUGAR, BUTTER [CREAM, SALT], SOUR CREAM [CREAM, NONFAT MILK, CULTURES], MONOSODIUM GLUTAMATE, CORN SYRUP SOLIDS, CITRIC ACID, PARSLEY, ARTIFICIAL FLAVOR, MALIC ACID, SODIUM DIACETATE, LACTOSE), SALT.4.ORIGINAL POPCORN – INGREDIENTS: POPCORN, VEGETABLE OIL (CONTAINS ONE OR MORE OF THE FOLLOWING: CORN, COTTONSEED, SUNFLOWER, SOYBEAN), BUTTER POWDER (BUTTER [CREAM, SALT], NONFAT DRY MILK, BUTTERMILK, SODIUM CITRATE, CITRIC ACID, TOCOPHEROL [ANTI-OXIDANT], BETA CAROTENE [COLOR]), SALT, NONFAT DRY MILK, BUTTER [CREAM, SALT], BETA CAROTENE [COLOR], TOCOPHEROL [ANTI-OXIDANT], ANNATTO EXTRACT [COLOR].5.EXTRA THIN PRETZELS – INGREDIENTS: ENRICHED WHEAT FLOUR (WHEAT FLOUR, NIACIN, REDUCED IRON, THIAMINE MONONITRATE [VITAMIN B1], RIBOFLAVIN [VITAMIN B2], FOLIC ACID), SALT, MALT, VEGETABLE OIL (CONTAINS ONE OR MORE OF THE FOLLOWING: CORN, COTTONSEED, SUNFLOWER), YEAST, SODA.6.BAKED CHEESE CURLS – INGREDIENTS: CORN MEAL, VEGETABLE OIL (CONTAINS ONE OR MORE OF THE FOLLOWING: CORN, COTTONSEED, PALM, SUNFLOWER), CHEESE BLEND (MALTODEXTRIN, WHEY, SUNFLOWER OIL, CHEDDAR CHEESE [PASTEURIZED MILK, CHEESE CULTURE, SALT, ENZYMES], SALT, MONOSODIUM GLUTAMATE, SODIUM PHOSPHATE, BUTTER [CREAM, SALT], NATURAL FLAVOR, CITRIC ACID, LACTIC ACID, YELLOW 5, YELLOW 6, ENZYMES), SALT.7.HONEY CHEESE FLAVORED CURLS – INGREDIENTS: CORN MEAL, VEGETABLE OIL (CONTAINS ONE OR MORE OF THE FOLLOWING: CORN, COTTONSEED, PALM, SUNFLOWER), CHEESE BLEND (MALTODEXTRIN, WHEY, SUNFLOWER OIL, CHEDDAR CHEESE [PASTEURIZED MILK, CHEESE CULTURE, SALT, ENZYMES], SALT, MONOSODIUM GLUTAMATE, SODIUM PHOSPHATE, BUTTER [CREAM, SALT], NATURAL FLAVOR

Allergen Info

Contains Cotton Seeds and Their Derivatives,Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More