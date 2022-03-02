Hover to Zoom
Hershey's Caramel Syrup
22 ozUPC: 0003400000366
Product Details
Hershey's Caramel Syrup is an indulgent addition to your favorite sweets and everyday treats. Try it as a twist on the classic chocolate milk shake!
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (19 g)
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium60mg2.61%
Total Carbohydrate13g4.73%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar10g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Corn Syrup; High Fructose Corn Syrup; Sweetened Condensed Skim Milk* [Skim Milk; Sugar]; Water; Contains 2% or Less of: Disodium Phosphate; Sodium Citrate; Artificial Flavor; Salt; Caramel Color; Xanthan Gum; Artificial Color [Yellow 6; Yellow 5]. *Adds A Negligible Amount of Fat
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More