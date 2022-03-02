Ingredients

Corn Syrup; High Fructose Corn Syrup; Sweetened Condensed Skim Milk* [Skim Milk; Sugar]; Water; Contains 2% or Less of: Disodium Phosphate; Sodium Citrate; Artificial Flavor; Salt; Caramel Color; Xanthan Gum; Artificial Color [Yellow 6; Yellow 5]. *Adds A Negligible Amount of Fat

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More