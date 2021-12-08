HERSHEY'S Chocolate Syrup
Product Details
Genuine chocolate flavor packed in the classic bottle of HERSHEY'S Chocolate Syrup can do no wrong. Want to add it to your milk, hot cocoa and coffee or drizzle it over your brownies and cakes, or use it to make chocolate floats and sundaes? No matter what you're making or who is at your gathering, pop open the lid, then squeeze, swirl, dot or drizzle the syrup onto some of your favorite drinks and desserts. Squeeze the syrup onto your ice cream sundaes as a tasty topping or stir it into a cold glass of milk — chocolaty milk mustaches, anyone? Do you need a little sweetness in your midday coffee to make a mocha, some extra goodness in your hot cocoa or a chocolate drizzle over your dessert? Enjoy the sweet, savory and delicious taste of chocolate syrup on everything from cakes to cookies. Put all your creative vibes down on the counter and start designing edible crafts too. HERSHEY'S Chocolate Syrup makes great holiday gifts for the bakers in your family or can help one-up your baking recipes. Once you're finished, place the bottle in the refrigerator to keep the syrup fresh.
- Contains one (1) 48-ounce bottle of HERSHEY'S Chocolate Syrup
- Pour the classic taste of HERSHEY'S genuine chocolate flavor onto your ice cream and desserts or into your milk and coffee
- A fat-free and gluten-free kosher genuine chocolate-flavored syrup, packaged in a closeable and squeezable bottle for easy pouring
- Perfect in homemade desserts for birthday parties, anniversary dates, back to school events and graduation celebrations
- Nothing says sweet like the classic taste of HERSHEY'S Syrup
- Please refrigerate after opening to retain freshness
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
High Fructose Corn Syrup; Corn Syrup; Water; Cocoa (Adds a Negligible Amount of Fat) Sugar; Contains 2% or Less of: Potassium Sorbate (Preservative); Salt; Mono- and Diglycerides; Xanthan Gum; Polysorbate 60; Vanillin; Artificial Flavor.
Allergen Info
Free from Cereals and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More