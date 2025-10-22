HERSHEY'S Chocolate Syrup
Product Details
HERSHEY'S chocolate syrup is full of the genuine chocolate flavor you know and love and packed in the classic bottle. Enjoy the sweet and delicious taste of chocolate syrup on everything from cakes to cookies. It is the perfect syrup to add to your milk, hot cocoa and coffee. Try drizzling it over your brownies and cakes, or use it to make chocolate floats and sundaes. No matter what you're making or who is at your gathering, pop open the lid and squeeze, swirl, dot or drizzle the syrup onto some of your favorite drinks and desserts. Squeeze the syrup onto your ice cream sundaes as a tasty topping or stir it into a glass of milk for a classic glass of chocolate milk. The syrup is also a great way to add a little sweetness to your morning coffee. HERSHEY'S chocolate syrup is great to have on hand for every holiday so that you're always ready to create delicious treats and recipes for the entire family. This chocolate syrup is fat free and has no artificial colors. It comes packaged in a closeable and squeezable syrup bottle for easy pouring. Once you're finished, place the bottle in the refrigerator.
- Contains one (1) 24-ounce bottle of HERSHEY'S Genuine Chocolate Flavored Syrup
- Pour the classic taste of HERSHEY'S genuine chocolate flavor onto your ice cream and desserts or into your milk and coffee
- A fat-free and gluten-free kosher genuine chocolate-flavored syrup, packaged in a closeable and squeezable bottle for easy pouring
- Perfect in homemade desserts for birthday parties, anniversary dates, back to school events and graduation celebrations
- Drizzle chocolate syrup over pretzels, pancakes, fresh fruit and other unique foods for a delicious chocolaty treat
- Please refrigerate your bottle of HERSHEY'S chocolate syrup after opening to retain freshness
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
High Fructose Corn Syrup; Corn Syrup; Water; Cocoa (Adds a Negligible Amount of Fat); Sugar; Contains 2% or Less of: Potassium Sorbate, to Maintain Freshness; Xanthan Gum; Salt; Mono- and Diglycerides'; Polysorbate 60; Vanillin, Artificial Flavor.
Allergen Info
Free from Cereals and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More