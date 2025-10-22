HERSHEY'S Chocolate Syrup Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
HERSHEY'S Chocolate Syrup Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
HERSHEY'S Chocolate Syrup Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
HERSHEY'S Chocolate Syrup Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
HERSHEY'S Chocolate Syrup Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.

HERSHEY'S Chocolate Syrup

24 ozUPC: 0003400000312
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 25

Product Details

HERSHEY'S chocolate syrup is full of the genuine chocolate flavor you know and love and packed in the classic bottle. Enjoy the sweet and delicious taste of chocolate syrup on everything from cakes to cookies. It is the perfect syrup to add to your milk, hot cocoa and coffee. Try drizzling it over your brownies and cakes, or use it to make chocolate floats and sundaes. No matter what you're making or who is at your gathering, pop open the lid and squeeze, swirl, dot or drizzle the syrup onto some of your favorite drinks and desserts. Squeeze the syrup onto your ice cream sundaes as a tasty topping or stir it into a glass of milk for a classic glass of chocolate milk. The syrup is also a great way to add a little sweetness to your morning coffee. HERSHEY'S chocolate syrup is great to have on hand for every holiday so that you're always ready to create delicious treats and recipes for the entire family. This chocolate syrup is fat free and has no artificial colors. It comes packaged in a closeable and squeezable syrup bottle for easy pouring. Once you're finished, place the bottle in the refrigerator.

  • Contains one (1) 24-ounce bottle of HERSHEY'S Genuine Chocolate Flavored Syrup
  • Pour the classic taste of HERSHEY'S genuine chocolate flavor onto your ice cream and desserts or into your milk and coffee
  • A fat-free and gluten-free kosher genuine chocolate-flavored syrup, packaged in a closeable and squeezable bottle for easy pouring
  • Perfect in homemade desserts for birthday parties, anniversary dates, back to school events and graduation celebrations
  • Drizzle chocolate syrup over pretzels, pancakes, fresh fruit and other unique foods for a delicious chocolaty treat
  • Please refrigerate your bottle of HERSHEY'S chocolate syrup after opening to retain freshness

Nutritional Information

Fat Free
Gluten Free
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
35.0 About servings per container
Serving size1 tbsp. (19g)
Amount per serving
Calories45
% Daily value*
Sodium5mg0%
Total Carbohydrate12g4%
Dietary Fiber1g0%
Sugar10g0%
Iron4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
High Fructose Corn Syrup; Corn Syrup; Water; Cocoa (Adds a Negligible Amount of Fat); Sugar; Contains 2% or Less of: Potassium Sorbate, to Maintain Freshness; Xanthan Gum; Salt; Mono- and Diglycerides'; Polysorbate 60; Vanillin, Artificial Flavor.

Allergen Info
Free from Cereals and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More