Ingredients

High Fructose Corn Syrup; Corn Syrup; Water; Cocoa Processed With Alkali*, Sugar; Contains 2% or Less of: Salt; Mono- and Diglycerides*; Xanthan Gum; Polysorbate 60; Vanillin, Artificial Flavor.

Allergen Info

Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More