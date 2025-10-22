Hershey's Special Dark Mildly Sweet Chocolate Syrup Perspective: front
Hershey's Special Dark Mildly Sweet Chocolate Syrup Perspective: back
Hershey's Special Dark Mildly Sweet Chocolate Syrup Perspective: left
Hershey's Special Dark Mildly Sweet Chocolate Syrup Perspective: right
Hershey's Special Dark Mildly Sweet Chocolate Syrup Perspective: top
Hershey's Special Dark Mildly Sweet Chocolate Syrup

22 ozUPC: 0003400000185
Special dark chocolate flavor packed in the classic bottle of Hershey's Syrup can do no wrong. Want to add it to your milk, hot cocoa and coffee, or drizzle it over your brownies and cakes, or use it to make chocolate floats and sundaes? No matter what you're making or who is at your gathering, pop open the lid, then squeeze, swirl, dot or drizzle the syrup onto some of your favorite drinks and desserts. Squeeze the syrup onto your ice cream sundaes as a tasty topping or stir it into a cold glass of milk chocolaty milk mustaches, anyone? Do you need a little sweetness in your midday coffee to make a mocha, some extra goodness in your hot cocoa or a chocolate drizzle over your dessert? Enjoy the mildly sweet, savory and delicious taste of chocolate syrup on everything from cakes to cookies. Put all your creative vibes down on the counter and start designing edible crafts too. Hershey's Syrup makes great holiday gifts for the bakers in your family or can help one-up your baking recipes. Once you're finished, place the bottle in the refrigerator to keep the syrup fresh.

  • A fat-free and gluten-free kosher special dark chocolate-flavored syrup, packaged in a closeable and squeezable bottle for easy pouring
  • Perfect in homemade desserts for birthday parties, anniversary dates, back to school events and graduation celebrations
  • Pour the classic taste of Hershey's Mildly Sweet Chocolate onto your ice cream and desserts or into your milk and coffee
  • Nothing says sweet like the classic taste of Hershey's Special Dark Chocolate Syrup

Gluten Free
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (19 g)
Amount per serving
Calories45
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium15mg0.65%
Total Carbohydrate12g4.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar10g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.72mg4%
Potassium94mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
High Fructose Corn Syrup; Corn Syrup; Water; Cocoa Processed With Alkali*, Sugar; Contains 2% or Less of: Salt; Mono- and Diglycerides*; Xanthan Gum; Polysorbate 60; Vanillin, Artificial Flavor.

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More