Hershey's Special Dark Mildly Sweet Chocolate Syrup
Product Details
Special dark chocolate flavor packed in the classic bottle of Hershey's Syrup can do no wrong. Want to add it to your milk, hot cocoa and coffee, or drizzle it over your brownies and cakes, or use it to make chocolate floats and sundaes? No matter what you're making or who is at your gathering, pop open the lid, then squeeze, swirl, dot or drizzle the syrup onto some of your favorite drinks and desserts. Squeeze the syrup onto your ice cream sundaes as a tasty topping or stir it into a cold glass of milk chocolaty milk mustaches, anyone? Do you need a little sweetness in your midday coffee to make a mocha, some extra goodness in your hot cocoa or a chocolate drizzle over your dessert? Enjoy the mildly sweet, savory and delicious taste of chocolate syrup on everything from cakes to cookies. Put all your creative vibes down on the counter and start designing edible crafts too. Hershey's Syrup makes great holiday gifts for the bakers in your family or can help one-up your baking recipes. Once you're finished, place the bottle in the refrigerator to keep the syrup fresh.
- A fat-free and gluten-free kosher special dark chocolate-flavored syrup, packaged in a closeable and squeezable bottle for easy pouring
- Perfect in homemade desserts for birthday parties, anniversary dates, back to school events and graduation celebrations
- Pour the classic taste of Hershey's Mildly Sweet Chocolate onto your ice cream and desserts or into your milk and coffee
- Nothing says sweet like the classic taste of Hershey's Special Dark Chocolate Syrup
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
High Fructose Corn Syrup; Corn Syrup; Water; Cocoa Processed With Alkali*, Sugar; Contains 2% or Less of: Salt; Mono- and Diglycerides*; Xanthan Gum; Polysorbate 60; Vanillin, Artificial Flavor.
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
