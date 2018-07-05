Hershey's strawberry-flavored syrup is an easy way to add delicious flavor to countless treats. This syrup is full of sweet strawberry flavor that's easy to squeeze and pour onto any treat you see fit. Try using it to top ice cream, fill pastries or make strawberry milk. Full of delectable flavor, this convenient syrup is fat-free, gluten-free and kosher-certified. Hershey's strawberry-flavored topping is sure to make dessert time better than ever, especially for all the strawberry lovers in your family or friend circle. Packaged in an easy to use squeeze bottle, this delectable strawberry-flavored sauce is ready to give your favorite treats just the right amount of fruity kick to suit your preferences. Just refrigerate the bottle after opening to maintain freshness, and you'll have an ice cream topper, milk flavor and baking ingredient ready to go when you're prepping for Easter, Valentine's Day, Halloween, the holidays or just an ordinary day that can use the taste of strawberry-flavored sauce.

