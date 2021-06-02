Hershey's Sugar-Free Chocolate Syrup
Product Details
Genuine chocolate flavor packed in the classic bottle of HERSHEY'S syrup can do no wrong. Want to add chocolate flavor to your unique ice cream sundae creations, hot cocoa, floats and coffee without the sugar? Try one-upping your mocha with HERSHEY'S Zero Sugar chocolate for your customers to enjoy warm or cold! Or, drizzle it over your brownies, cakes, pies and fresh fruit. Dip strawberries, bananas, other fruits and mixed nuts in this syrup to indulge your customer in a sweet and savory treat. No matter what you're making, pop open the lid, then squeeze, swirl, dot or drizzle the syrup onto some of your most popular desserts deemed by your best consumers. Everyone will enjoy the savory and delicious taste of sugar-free and aspartame-free chocolate syrup on everything from cakes to cookies, ice cream to coffee and brownies to a cold glass of milk. Once you're finished, place the bottle in the refrigerator to keep the syrup fresh for your next baking recipe.
- Contains 17.5-ounce bottle of HERSHEY'S Zero Sugar Chocolate Syrup
- Stir HERSHEY'S Zero Sugar chocolate syrup into your best milkshakes, top your famous ice cream flavors or swirl the classic taste of HERSHEY'S sugar-free chocolate into your special coffee drinks and desserts
- Fat-free, gluten-free, aspartame-free, kosher-certified and genuine-flavored syrup packaged in bottles for easy pouring
- Bake unique desserts and decadent treats with HERSHEY'S no-sugar chocolate syrup that your customers are sure to love
- Please refrigerate each individual container of genuine, sugar-free chocolate syrup after opening to retain freshness
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water; Cocoa Processed With Alkali*; Glycerin; Erythritol; Contains 2% or Less of: Sodium Acid Sulfate; Natural Flavor and Artificial Flavor; Xanthan Gum; Salt; Potassium Sorbate, To Maintain Freshness; Sodium Benzoate, To Maintain Freshness; Sucralose; Acesulfame Potassium; Zinc Sulfate; Vitamin E Acetate; Niacinamide; Biotin. *Adds A Negligible Amount of Fat
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
