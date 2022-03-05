Hover to Zoom
Hesco Crispy Coconut Rolls with Sesame
2.5 ozUPC: 0885931550109
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25bag (17.5 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g5.13%
Saturated Fat3.5g17.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium40mg1.74%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar4g
Protein1g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.2mg2%
Potassium40mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Coconut Milk 38%, Tapioca Flour 37%, Sugar 22%, Egg 2%, Black Sesame Seeds 0.5%, Salt 0.5%
Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
