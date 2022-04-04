On the nose, our Allomi Cabernet offers enticing aromas of currant, blackberry and elegant expressions of lavender. These aromas are complemented by layered flavors of juicy black fruit, most notably black cherry and black plum. Plush, well-integrated tannins provide a round, delicious mouthfeel, and lead to elements of espresso supported by a subtle oak spice, adding to the personality of the wine and reminding us why this is one of our most popular Napa offerings.

Once a dormant beauty, the Allomi Vineyard now gives life to luxury Napa Valley wines. Our estate vineyard is located in the gently rolling hills of northeastern Napa Valley. The 210-acre vineyard is focused into 35 unique growing blocks with six different Cabernet clones that add diversity of flavors and complexity to this wine.

The Hess Collection Winery prides itself on being a pioneer in sustainability. All of our Estate vineyards and winery facilities are certified sustainable by the California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance.